Deputies: Woman tied up by registered sex offender escapes in Montgomery Co.

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday following a standoff in Bath County that started with a hostage situation in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told WKYT Terry Wilson tied up a woman at a home on Stepstone Road early Wednesday morning.
The victim's hands and feet were bound with rope and a strap while Wilson threatened to rape and kill the woman, Sgt. Charles said.
The victim was eventually able to free herself and ran to a nearby home for help.
Investigators later found the suspect barricaded in an old home on his property in Bath County.
Wilson was arrested around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.
He is charged with kidnapping, and more charges are expected.