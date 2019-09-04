Deputies: Woman tied up by registered sex offender escapes in Montgomery Co.

A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday following a standoff in Bath County that started with a hostage situation in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told WKYT Terry Wilson tied up a woman at a home on Stepstone Road early Wednesday morning.

The victim's hands and feet were bound with rope and a strap while Wilson threatened to rape and kill the woman, Sgt. Charles said.

The victim was eventually able to free herself and ran to a nearby home for help.

Investigators later found the suspect barricaded in an old home on his property in Bath County.

Wilson was arrested around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

He is charged with kidnapping, and more charges are expected.