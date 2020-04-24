Woman using FaceTime to take high school senior portraits

The pandemic has been tough for students across the country especially seniors.

Instead of making memories, Kentucky students are making do with a senior year send-off cut short by the coronavirus.

"I just really loved high school, and not just the social aspect but I really miss my teachers, so when we found out that we weren't going back, we expected it but it was still devastating," said West Jessamine High School Senior Bethany Pinney.

Pinney shared her struggles with local photographer Ashley Rainwater.

"She told me about how she spent a bunch of money on a prom dress and that she would never get to wear it and how she didn't get to have a graduation, and it just made me so sad for them," said Rainwater.

While nothing can make up for memories these kids never got the chance to make, Rainwater decided to help them make the best of the situation with senior photoshoots through FaceTime.

"I basically just have a little set up on my table where I sit my phone and then take pictures of the screen. It's interesting because they have no idea what it's gonna look like," said Rainwater.

But the one thing they do know is how to strike a pose on social media.

Rainwater is giving away 15 free sessions to seniors while we're still social distancing. She's also offering $100 off for in-person senior sessions once restrictions are lifted.

"Just knowing that there are people around you that want to help you and want to love you is so, so nice," said Pinney.

If you or someone you know is interested in a free senior photoshoot you can email Ashley Rainwater directly at Rainwaterphotography@yahoo.com