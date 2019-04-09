Woman wakes up to find intruder in her bedroom near UK's campus

A woman living near the University of Kentucky campus says she woke up early Tuesday morning to find a stranger in her bedroom.

The woman called the police to her home on University Avenue around 4 a.m.

The victim said the suspect grabbed a backpack and a Louis Vuitton purse as he ran out of the home. Her roommate remained asleep in another room.

She described the man as being in his late teens or early 20's.

Police didn't find any signs of forced entry. The victim said she and her roommate likely left a door or window unlocked.

