Woman watches as storm levels her barn in Clark County

A woman in Clark County is surveying her property after large storms Saturday ripped apart one of her barns and left trees down near her home off Boonesboro Road.

“I heard something and looked over and everything was blowing sideways toward my neighbors down there and you couldn’t even see their houses, it was solid white rain, a sheet of it,” Debbie Bowman said.

Bowman lives in a home not far off Boonesboro Road near the Kentucky River. She sent pictures to WKYT of a barn that was torn apart by strong winds Saturday.

She told WKYT Sunday that she watched through her windows at her home as debris began flying through the air switching directions every few seconds.

“There was stuff blowing everything, parts of houses and shingles. And the roof was coming up in the building here,” she said of a shed behind her home.

Once the storm began to settle she noticed her largest barn far behind her home was leveled.

“I was just looking out the back window and I went, ‘The barn's gone,’” she said.

Right now she’s left cleaning up damage from the storm but said she will wait until she learns more from her insurance company to move forward with any rebuilding. The National Weather Service spent Sunday surveying parts of Clark County, Bowman’s property is among the locations they are scheduled to visit.

