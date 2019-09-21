Woman who received Operation Christmas Child shoebox as a kid encourages others to donate

It may not be winter yet, but when it comes to the spirit of giving, it's never too early to get into the Christmas spirit.

That's exactly what Operation Christmas Child’s 2019 Bluegrass Kickoff event was all about Saturday night.

It's a gift that goes a long way in distance and in impact.

"It allowed me to experience God's love in a tangible way," Jaki Steward said.

Steward was five years old living in a Guatemalan orphanage when she got her first Operation Christmas Child shoebox.

"It was just hard, there was just so much hopelessness, loneliness, abandonment,” Steward said. “But, to know that someone who didn’t even know me, but they gave me this gift and they knew what I wanted."

It's an actual shoebox filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene products.

"Most of the children who receive an Operation Christmas Child shoebox will be from countries that are in extreme poverty conditions,” Operation Christmas Child’s Regional Manager Clint Fields said. “So we send them to children in need, and it could be the first gift they have ever received."

Operation Christmas Child is a global project that's delivered more than 11 million boxes to kids in need in over 160 countries.

Volunteers in the Bluegrass Region alone have a new goal for 2019, hoping to donate 20,630 shoeboxes to be sent around the world.

Each one is a small donation for the sender. But, like for Steward, it can follow the recipient for years to come.

"This simple story that God gave me, it not only encouraged me personally and made an impact in my life, but that simple story that’s what these people are hearing,” Steward said. “So it warms my heart that they're encouraged but most importantly that they're more excited to go pack shoeboxes."

To find out how and when you can donate, find more information about Operation Christmas Child at samaritanspurse.org.