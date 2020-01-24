Woman's body found in remains of burned Boone Co. home

Firefighters in Union say they've recovered a body in a burned home.

The fire destroyed the $500,000 home which was listed for sale in Boone County. (WKYT)

The fire in Boone County happened on Tuesday.

Fox19 in Cincinnati reports that the remains will go to Louisville to be identified but fire officials say they are confident they know who she is.

Firefighters say because of the way the house collapsed, they had to pull it apart layer by layer.