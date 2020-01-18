Women's March in Lexington bring awareness to several issues

Lexington's march is one of roughly 250 demonstrations that took place Saturday.

Hundreds of people chanted in support of a number of issues. One UK student encouraged his friend to attend for the first time.

"In solidarity of women and other gender issues, including trans people, people of color," said Jace Peters-White, a first-time marcher.

The recognizable pink, cat-eared hats were spotted in a sea of umbrellas.

A lot of folks came out from different counties in central and eastern Kentucky. They said they feel like they're marching with those in Washington D.C. in spirit, but said it's very meaningful for a city like Lexington to have a march of it's own.

"I grew up in a fairly small area where women's marches weren't like a regular organization, so having an opportunity like this to go to something like that is really great," Peters-White said.

Several signs denounced the president, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Representative Andy Barr, R-Lexington.

None of the politicians have commented on today's march, but there was a heavy emphasis on politics, including the right to vote.

"This right to vote wasn't just something that we acquired, we had to work hard for it, and it's such a part of history," said Jennifer Mossotti, 9th District Councilwoman.

Downtown will soon see a new statue celebrating the 19th amendment.

A second-time marcher said the event was not a protest, but a platform for people to speak their minds.

"People need to get out and not just be Facebook warriors, but get out and march," Mary Hargis said.

She and others are continuing to march for change in a march that has seen a lot of change in its four years.