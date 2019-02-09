Woodford Co. jail hosts father-daughter dance in time for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. That's why a central Kentucky jail hosted a father-daughter dance for inmates and their families.

"I just like being prepped up," Kara Berger, whose dad is incarcerated, said. She got an hour and a half of primping with hair, makeup and a new dress.

"I'm so excited."

Saturday night was a big one for this 14 year old.

"He missed my homecoming this year and that was kind of tough," Berger said.

"She's a daddy's girl, as much as I would like to say she's a mommy's girl she's not," Jessica Tracey, Kara's mom, said. "Not having him there with us, whether it's just to watch TV, eat dinner, to go to bed, it takes a toll on us. Whether it's big or small, he's missing everything."

All of the primping was for dad. Strengthening Transformations hosted it's Fourth Annual Father-Daughter Dance at the Woodford County Detention Center.

"I think he might cry," Berger said.

Dads walked along a red carpet one-by-one to meet their little girls. Jason Lemons, Kara's dad, admits he shed some tears.

"When she pulled up out there it just hit me like a ton of bricks," Lemons said.

Each week Lemons gets three visits with family. Two of those are only 20 minutes with glass in between them. Saturday, there were no barriers, just 120 minutes to make up for lost time.

"I don't think I've ever danced with my daughter," Lemons said. "The mistakes that I've made have cost me time with my kids. Time, you can't replace time and she's growing up so fast."

With many more big nights in the future Lemons hopes he'll no longer be incarcerated by this time next year, making sure not to miss the big moments, and more importantly the small moments.