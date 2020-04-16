Woodford Co. orchard making changes to harvesting, selling produce

The spring picking season for some fruits is right around the corner, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, many local farmers are having to make changes in order to sell to customers.

For instance, Eckert's Orchard in Woodford County is still planning to reopen for the season on April 25, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are having to implement some new changes.

Following state and CDC guidelines, Megan Fields, the general manager at Eckert’s Orchard, says they’ve been making sure to keep their distances while working to prepare their fruits and other crops for the spring harvest.

Also to help prevent any spread of COVID-19, once they open their store to customers, workers will be wearing masks and gloves so that their fresh fruit will come from the field to the shelves without skin contact.

And as for people being able to pick fruits on their own, Fields says they’re still monitoring the changes in guidelines so they can keep everyone safe.

“If we do open ‘pick your own,’ it will look a little different this year,” she explains. “We’re just checking with the experts and as things progress, we’re just taking everybody’s advice and doing the right thing because we want our guests to have a good time, but also we want them to obviously stay healthy.”

On top of dealing with the challenges this pandemic brings, workers at the orchard have also had to take extra measures to protect their crops from the frost and freezing conditions we’ve been experiencing the past few mornings.

Once Eckert’s reopens, Fields says they will also be following a retail policy of limiting one person to come in per household.

