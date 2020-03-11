Woodford County Detention Center joins list of jails suspending visitation

Visitor access at all state prisons has been suspended to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

Some county jails are also taking steps to limit and suspend visitors to keep inmates, and the public as healthy as possible.

The Woodford County Detention Center joining that list.

Outside the front door, a sign says no visitors are allowed and that only medications can be dropped off.

Jailer Michele Rankin says it's apart of an effort to keep inmates and staffers safe from COVID-19.

"We are really close quarters in here. It's kind of like a nursing home. Inmates can't go anywhere," Rankin said. "With that, we've also changed our intake protocol. When an inmate comes in as a new arrest, we're going to take their temperature."

She says staffers will also ask if the person is showing any symptoms and if they've been around anyone that has traveled.

All inmate work programs have been canceled as well as church services in an effort to protect volunteers.

Client-attorney visits are being conducted behind glass, and the jail is taking extra steps to keep surfaces germ-free.

Rankin says staffers are wiping down phones and sanitizing all common areas.

Inmates also have hand sanitizer in their cells.