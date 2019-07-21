Woodford County Emergency Management warns of flash flooding risks

With rainfall expected Sunday afternoon into Monday day, flash flooding is a potential for some areas.

Woodford County Emergency Management says that they want people to remember one simple, but important phrase: turn around, don't drown. Any amount of water on a roadway could become dangerous.

"You don't know if the road has been washed out, if a sinkhole has opened up, and it does not take a substantial amount of water to make the vehicle that you are in become buoyant. And at that point there is nothing you can do," Emergency Management Director, Drew Chandler says.

It is not only dangerous to drive through roads that have been closed due to floodwaters. If law enforcement has closed the roads, crossing them can result in legal action.

"They put those signs out for are a reason, and that is to protect lives. Disregarding a traffic control device such as a sign or a barrier could end up with some penalties on the law enforcement side even if you don't get hurt," Chandler says.

Emergency Management will continue to keep a close eye on the weather via local meteorologists and the National Weather Service.