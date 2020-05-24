Woodford County seniors honored with “adoption” program

Graduation ceremonies across the country have had major changes because of the ongoing pandemic.

Organizers are expecting to honor all 318 graduates. They even have a waiting lost full of adopters willing to help out.

Graduates at Woodford County High School are getting a special send-off from their community instead.

The senior adoption program connects community members with members of the class of 2020.

Senior class president Abbie Hudson saw the senior adoption online for other high schools, which is why she wanted to bring it to her class. “All I wanted to do was to do something for my class because everything else was out of my control.”

She and her mom Kimberly got the ball rolling, but great minds think alike. Veronica Parker also wanted to start something similar, so they teamed up to make it happen.

“We got all of our ducks in a row before we went live with the Facebook page asking for the community’s help,” Parker explained.

After putting out the call, the response was incredible. More people wanted to adopt than the amount of seniors.Not only did adopters step up, they went above and beyond. The recommended spending price was about 25 dollars, but many adopters went beyond that.

“We filled out surveys of like what we like, what we like to do, what we like to eat, our favorite places to go whatever. And they’ve gotten us our favorite candy or whatever college we’re going to attire,” Abbie explained.

It’s some major positivity for the class of 2020. Even after the pandemic, they’re hoping it becomes a tradition.

Kimberly Hudson says kindness is the Woodford County way. “Our high school has a saying of 'that’s the gold standard.' The community really showed that. They’ve just exuded the gold standard and lived out loud.”

