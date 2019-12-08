Woodford Humane Society hosting adoption event

There are currently over 150 animals at the Woodford Humane Society.. They're all looking for a happy home for the holidays. Through December 22nd, the shelter is having free adoptions to help.

"There are no adoption fees for the pets that are here because Quantrell Subaru has generously agreed to sponsor every pet," Beth Oleson, Marketing Director, said. "So it is a great opportunity for families to come out and adopt. It is also a great opportunity for us because it means that we get to find great homes for the pets that are here and hopefully find the pets a safe place to stay.

If you find a furry friend to give a home for the holidays, make sure you are prepared to give them a home for life as well.

"Don't jump at this because it is a special deal, because what you are signing up for is an expensive commitment for the next 10-15 years depending on what type of animal you pick out," Oleson cautions.

Oleson says that before you come, you should think about your lifestyle. That way when you get there, they can help find a pet that's a good fit for you.

"We offer guidance before, during, and after the adoption so if you take a puppy home and you find out that puppies are a lot of work and you need some help, you are always welcome to call," Oleson said. "We are always happy to help you through issues you are having."

That way you can help you new pet transition well into their new fur-ever home.

