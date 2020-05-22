Woodford Humane Society resumes adoptions

After being closed to the public for almost two months, the Woodford Humane Society is thrilled to reopen their doors, with certain safety precautions in place.

"We would love to throw the doors open and let people in, but unfortunately we have a really small space and small staff, and we want our staff to stay healthy and our guests to stay healthy," Beth Oleson, Marketing Director for the Woodford Humane Society. "We have really strict rules in place. We are temperature checking everyone when they come in and the staff at the beginning of their shift."

Everyone is required to wear face masks and social distance. The shelter is only doing four appointments per day on weekdays, and three on the weekend.

"Of course it is a limited number of people coming in but, the plus side is that folks have been required to pre-submit their application," Oleson. "So it's just a matter of meeting the pet you made an appointment to meet, seeing if its a good fit, and if it is, you're ready to take them home."

Being able to find pets their forever home again, feels so good to everyone at the Humane Society.

"Not going to lie, that first day seeing the photos of the dogs going home, I did cry a little bit," Oleson. "That is what we are all in it for when it comes right down to it, and it just feels so right to be able to send them home again."

If you are interested in adopting, make sure to call ahead of time and make an appointment.

Click here to learn more about Woodford Humane Society's current adoption process.