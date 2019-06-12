Woodford Reserve opens new welcome center to accommodate more visitors

Woodford Reserve Distillery has officially opened its new welcome center in Versailles.

Photo: Woodford Reserve

The building is described as a "modern take on a traditional Bluegrass farmhouse," and it is where visitors begin their tour of the historic site.

The distillery had 150,000 tourists in 2018, and the new welcome center will help provide additional amenities for those attending.

The visitor's center will still be the home of the gift shop, cafe and cocktail bar.