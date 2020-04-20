Annual Woodford Wag Dog Walk goes virtual

This is usually the time of year when the Woodford Humane Society would be kicking off their fundraising events for the year with their annual Woodford Wag Dog Walk. But due to COVID-19, this year it's gone virtual.

"We ask people to take their own walk with their dog or their family, or their cat if they have a very talented cat, just so everyone stays socially distant and has a good excuse to get out and put one of those daily walks for a good cause," Beth Oleson, Marketing Director of the Woodford Humane Society, said.

All people have to do is register online. It means so much to the Humane Society to have people's support during this challenging time.

"It's difficult for a lot of people. So knowing we are still part of their thought process and they're still interested in supporting what we are doing is so important to us," Oleson said. "It really reminds us we are still connected with people even though we may not be able to connect personally right now."

The funds the shelter raises go toward keeping the shelter up and running- and the workers are making sure all the animals are loved on during this shutdown.

"We are going out of our way to do extra for them as far as shelter enrichment goes, so everyone is getting walks every day and yard time. Everyone has a buddy they can play with," Oleson said. "They are getting special treats."

You can also support the shelter by purchasing a "sheltering in place" tee to keep those special treats coming. Another great and easy way to support the shelter is by using Kroger Community Rewards.

