Worker at Jefferson County high school dies in workplace accident

A contract worker has died after being injured in a workplace accident at Jefferson County public high school.

Gray affiliate WAVE3 reports that police reported to Waggener Traditional High School shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, where they found a worker who was replacing the roof had fallen through the roof and was injured.

Fredy Godoy-Mendoza, 40, died shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner.

WAVE3 reports that Godoy-Mendoza was working for a roofing contractor at the school.

