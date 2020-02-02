Worker killed at Amazon construction site near CVG

A man working at a construction site near the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in Boone County was killed on the job Saturday.

According to news station FOX 19, the man was working at the Amazon construction site on CVG property. First responders were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. on a report of a workplace injury. Few additional details on the incident have been released.

The project’s main contractor says a full investigation is underway, and that they are working with OSHA to determine what went wrong.

The Worker’s union left their flag at half-staff to honor the victim, who has not been identified yet by the coroner.

