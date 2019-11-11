World Series winner celebrates with Woodford Reserve

The Washington Nationals won the 2019 World Series. Ryan Zimmerman, a first baseman for the Nationals, celebrated the win in a Kentucky kind of way - with bourbon.

Zimmerman and friends spent the weekend in Central Kentucky, making a trip to Woodford Reserve to choose their own selection of barrels of bourbon.

Zimmerman said he planned to gift a bottle of Woodford Reserve to all of his teammates from his personal selection.

Woodford Reserve is one of Kentucky’s oldest and smallest distilleries, the present-day distillery is built on Kentucky’s oldest distilling site where Elijah Pepper began crafting whiskey in 1812.