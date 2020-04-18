World cruise, begun before pandemic, nears end of odyssey

Passengers on a luxury liner's around-the-world cruise, which began before the globe was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, are finally approaching their odyssey's end after 15 weeks at sea.

Next week, the Costa Deliziosa is due to reach Spain and Italy, two of the countries most devastated by coronavirus infections.

Cruise company Costa Crociere said Saturday that there aren't any COVID-19 cases aboard.

The Deliziosa left Venice in early January and was making port call in Australia in mid-March when the U.N. World Health Organization declared that the viral outbreak was a pandemic.

Since then, the liner has made refueling or technical stops on its way back.