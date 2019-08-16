Wounded Kentucky marine continues to inspire with bike ride across state

Before the sun is up, Corporal Matt Bradford and members of Operation Enduring Warrior are getting their gear together, ready to hit the road for day 3 of Bradford’s current mission

“The biggest thing was getting my body used to being on a bike for so long,” says Bradford.

Making the trek across the state on a tandem bicycle, starting in Ashland and riding to Fort Campbell, is just the latest challenge for the Purple Heart recipient who always lives out his motto: “No legs, no vision, no problem.”

Bradford lost both legs and his vision after stepping on an IED in Iraq back in 2007. In 2010, he reenlisted, becoming the first blind double-amputee marine. Since retiring, he remains busy, participating in marathons, getting his college degree, running obstacle courses, and climbing mountains.

“There is nothing in this world that can stop you. It is only mental. If you believe you can’t do it, then you can’t. If I can inspire anybody to get out and check something off their bucket list, that’s what I’m here for.”

Bradford says he is really enjoying getting to travel through the state he loves and meet people in the places they are passing through.

“We’ve met a lot of great people, and that’s what I love about this state, is these small communities and there’s so many patriots out here. They will see the truck and walk out and see us, and ask what we are doing, and a lot of them are veterans.”

Pedaling through roughly 70 miles each day with the support of some of his brothers, Bradford hopes his story inspires others

“Enjoy life. I enjoy my life, I feel like when I got hurt in January of 2007 this is the mission God put me on, and I’m going to continue motivating and inspiring others.”

