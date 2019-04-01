Writer Jeff Worley appointed Kentucky poet laureate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky writer has been appointed Kentucky poet laureate.

Gov. Matt Bevin appointed award-winning writer Jeff Worley of Lexington to the post. He will be inducted on April 24.

The Kentucky Arts Council said in a news release the governor appoints a poet laureate in odd-numbered years to a two-year term. The poet laureate serves as the state's literary ambassador, leading the state in literary activities and events through the term.

Worley is a Wichita, Kansas, native. He has written six book-length poetry collections, including "Happy Hour at Two Keys Tavern" in 2006. The collection was a co-winner in the Society of Midland Authors Literary Competition, won the 2006 Kentucky Book of the Year in poetry at the Southern Kentucky Book Fest and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

