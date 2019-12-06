Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Sequoyah Collins, owner of the car she was driving

The family of a child killed in a Lexington crash is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver and the owner of the car involved in the crash.

Sequoyah Collins is charged with murder, two counts of assault, three counts of wanton endangerment and DUI.

Lexington police say Collins had a .211 blood-alcohol content and cocaine in her system when she was driving double the speed limit on Tates Creek Road in the early morning hours of July 5.

Collins crashed into another car, killing 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez.

The Hernandez family is suing Collins and Jose Paredes-Serrano, the owner of the car Collins was driving the night of the crash.

Attorneys for the family accuse Collins of gross negligence and breaking state laws. Paredes-Serrano is accused of negligent entrustment, for allowing Collins to drive his car.

The family is suing for damages for the wrongful death of the children, her pain and suffering, past and future pain and suffering of the family, medical expenses, lost wages, funeral costs, punitive damages, and other elements.