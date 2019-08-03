YMCA holding Neighborhood Back to School Rallies across Lexington

Registration for the rallies begins at 9 a.m. See below for rally locations. (Photo: MGN Online)
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The YMCA of Central Kentucky is teaming up with Fayette County Public Schools Saturday to hold their annual Neighborhood Back to School rallies.

The rallies provide elementary, middle, and high school students with free backpacks and school supplies. Since 2011, the rallies have helped give supplies to more than 42,000 children.

Registration and activities at the several rallies around the city run from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Food and resources will be available from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and backpacks and school supplies will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The rallies will take place at the following locations:

Bainbridge/Squires
Valvoline, 3475 Blazer Parkway

Caroline Memorial YMCA Program Center
220 E. Maple Street Nicholasville

Church of Nazarene & Remnant Community Church
1605 Jennifer Road

Coolavin Park
550 E. Sixth St.

Coventry Oak
2441 Huntly Place

Douglass Park
726 Georgetown St.

Gainesway Community Center
3460 Campus Way

Gethsemane Lutheran Church
2185 Garden Springs Drive

Green Acres Park
1560 LaSalle Road

Pralltown - Lou Johnson Park
190 Prall Street

Radcliffe - Marlboro Park
1870 Benton Road

Russell Cave Church of Christ
1841 McCullough Drive

Shiloh Baptist Church
237 E. Fifth St.

Total Grace Baptist Church
1313 N. Limestone Street

Valley Park
2077 Cambridge Drive

Woodhill Park
457 Larkwood Drive

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus