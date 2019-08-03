YMCA holding Neighborhood Back to School Rallies across Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The YMCA of Central Kentucky is teaming up with Fayette County Public Schools Saturday to hold their annual Neighborhood Back to School rallies.
The rallies provide elementary, middle, and high school students with free backpacks and school supplies. Since 2011, the rallies have helped give supplies to more than 42,000 children.
Registration and activities at the several rallies around the city run from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Food and resources will be available from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and backpacks and school supplies will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
The rallies will take place at the following locations:
Bainbridge/Squires
Valvoline, 3475 Blazer Parkway
Caroline Memorial YMCA Program Center
220 E. Maple Street Nicholasville
Church of Nazarene & Remnant Community Church
1605 Jennifer Road
Coolavin Park
550 E. Sixth St.
Coventry Oak
2441 Huntly Place
Douglass Park
726 Georgetown St.
Gainesway Community Center
3460 Campus Way
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
2185 Garden Springs Drive
Green Acres Park
1560 LaSalle Road
Pralltown - Lou Johnson Park
190 Prall Street
Radcliffe - Marlboro Park
1870 Benton Road
Russell Cave Church of Christ
1841 McCullough Drive
Shiloh Baptist Church
237 E. Fifth St.
Total Grace Baptist Church
1313 N. Limestone Street
Valley Park
2077 Cambridge Drive
Woodhill Park
457 Larkwood Drive