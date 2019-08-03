YMCA holding Neighborhood Back to School Rallies across Lexington

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is teaming up with Fayette County Public Schools Saturday to hold their annual Neighborhood Back to School rallies.

The rallies provide elementary, middle, and high school students with free backpacks and school supplies. Since 2011, the rallies have helped give supplies to more than 42,000 children.

Registration and activities at the several rallies around the city run from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Food and resources will be available from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and backpacks and school supplies will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The rallies will take place at the following locations:

Bainbridge/Squires

Valvoline, 3475 Blazer Parkway

Caroline Memorial YMCA Program Center

220 E. Maple Street Nicholasville

Church of Nazarene & Remnant Community Church

1605 Jennifer Road

Coolavin Park

550 E. Sixth St.

Coventry Oak

2441 Huntly Place

Douglass Park

726 Georgetown St.

Gainesway Community Center

3460 Campus Way

Gethsemane Lutheran Church

2185 Garden Springs Drive

Green Acres Park

1560 LaSalle Road

Pralltown - Lou Johnson Park

190 Prall Street

Radcliffe - Marlboro Park

1870 Benton Road

Russell Cave Church of Christ

1841 McCullough Drive

Shiloh Baptist Church

237 E. Fifth St.

Total Grace Baptist Church

1313 N. Limestone Street

Valley Park

2077 Cambridge Drive

Woodhill Park

457 Larkwood Drive

