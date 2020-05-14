YMCA of Central Kentucky to reopen some facilities with limited services June 1

The YMCA of Central Kentucky sent a message to members on Thursday, saying they are preparing to reopen their doors on June 1.

The message details several steps that YMCA facilities will take to maintain a safe environment, including disinfecting facilities before opening and after closing every day, training staff on new cleaning protocols, implementing touchless check-in procedures, and adding sanitation stations for equipment wipedown.

The C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA, High Street YMCA, North Lexington Family YMCA, Prevention Park YMCA, and the Whitaker Family YMCA will open with reduced operating hours. Monday-Friday, the facilities will operate from 5:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. On Saturdays, hours run from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m, and on Sundays, the facilities will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fewer members will be allowed in the facilities as the YMCA’s reopen. Staff members will wear face masks and gloves, and locker rooms will be for restroom use only – no showers will be available.

Group exercise classes will not be available upon reopening, but virtual classes will still be available on the YMCA website.

More information can be found here.

