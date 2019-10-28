‘Y’all’ … it’s back: Popeyes chicken sandwich returns this weekend

(Gray News) - Feathers are going to fly over this news for sure.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich is coming back.

A tweet from the fast food chain trumpets the news.

“Y’all … the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day,” a post on Popeyes Twitter account said.

A promotional video in the tweet pokes fun at Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays, noting the sandwich will be available again on a day the rival isn’t open for business.

The bird on a bun was so popular back in August that many of the chain’s restaurants either ran out or had drive-thru lines stretching down the block.

Try to control yourselves, America.

