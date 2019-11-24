Years of Christmas decor thrown away by mistake, local organization needs help to replace

Anyone who has been inside the Catholic Action Center’s Faith and Community Christmas Store knows it's about more than just shopping for toys, it's about the experience.

"We turn it into a winter wonderland so that when people walk in they say, ‘wow’," Director and Co-Founder of the Catholic Action Center Ginny Ramsey said.

But, this year, as preps started for the seasonal store, a huge part of what makes the experience so special was accidentally thrown out.

From Christmas trees to nativity sets, it was a 45-feet-long container full of Christmas decorations collected over the last 24 years. Ramsey said there were two large containers being stored in the same space, and the one full of decorations got hauled away for trash instead of the empty one.

Now the Catholic Action Center is reaching out to the community to help make sure the store is full of toys and the Christmas spirit.

"Whether it be churches, whether it be businesses, whether it be folks who have big decorations that they put out on their front yard and this year they decided they're not going to do it, we beg you to let us know because we're basically starting from scratch," Ramsey said.

Though it's a bump in the road less than one month from its opening, it's not the first time the store has been saved by the community and a Christmas miracle.

"We have run out on the second day of the store, we literally were down to what we call the naked Barbies,” Ramsey said. “It was like a miracle that Sunday morning, cars were backed up for miles with people bringing things to be sure that the store was there for the families who otherwise would go without."

If you have any Christmas decorations you can donate to the center, call the Catholic Action Center or email them at caclex2000@gmail.com.