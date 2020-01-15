Yennifer, Domestic shorthair mix (Jan. 15, 2020)

WKYT and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic are teaming up with the Lexington Humane Society to get as many dogs and cats adopted as possible.

Yennifer is a 10-week-old kitten who's ready for a new home!

She's a 10-week-old domestic shorthair mix with a tortoiseshell coat.

She has been at the Lexington Humane Society for a couple of days after her owners gave her up because they weren't able to care for her.

Yennifer is super playful! She loves to be on your lap and enjoy kitten treats.

She is up-to-date on vaccinations.

Her adoption comes with a free vet visit at the Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic.

Yennfier's adoption fee is $59.

All LHS animals have been spayed/neutered before going up for adoption, and they are up-to-date on vaccinations per their age and with an adoption.

You can find more information about Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic here.

Meet all of the dogs and cats currently available for adoption at the Lexington Humane Society here.