Yes, a demon bid on 'The Price is Right.' No, WKYT has not been hacked

Something weird has popped up during 'The Price is Right' on WKYT the past few days.

A few viewers have called asking about the demon figure that bid $666 on the popular game show.

WKYT has not been hacked.

The dark figure was part of a promo for the CBS show 'Evil.'

The ad is tricky. It makes you think the show is still going on as usual.

One woman bids $665, and a demon character from the show, named George, bids one dollar more.

The ad cuts to black and makes it look like you're watching the show behind the scenes.

The season finale of 'Evil' is at 9 p.m. Thursday on WKYT.

You can watch a preview below.