You can help kids in Central Kentucky have sweet dreams

The United Way of the Bluegrass wants to make sure children across Kentucky have everything they need this winter.

It's part of their Sweet Dreams Project to provide school children with a book, snacks and a pair of pajamas.

Organizers hope to have enough items for 2,000 children.

United Way will begin delivering those items just before schools let out for winter break.

