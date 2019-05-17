You can stay on the Spice Girls bus: It’s listed on Airbnb

If you’re a Spice Girls "Wannabe,” Airbnb has just what you want.

The original Spice Bus from the 1997 movie “Spice Word” can be booked for a very limited time this summer.

The bus will be at Wembley Park in London on June 14 and 15 – the same two nights the Spice Girls will perform at Wembley Stadium.

The rate is about $110 a night, plus any taxes or fees. The bus will be available to book on Wednesday, May 22, at 8 a.m. British Summer Time. That’s 3 a.m. EDT.

As you might expect, the bus is pretty posh and not too scary.

“The outside of the bus looks exactly as it did in the Spice World movie, with its iconic Union Jack-painted exterior,” Suzanne Godley’s description in Airbnb says.

“Inside, guests will have the run of both floors, which have been lovingly renovated with little nods to each of the Spice Girls and some fairly bold interiors. The bus can sleep up to three people, with two sharing a double bed and one on a single day bed.”

Sadly, there are some things the Spice Bus doesn’t have. There’s no kitchen, no running water, no Wi-Fi and no bathroom. But there is a separate bathroom nearby with towels provided and complementary water and snacks will be available on the bus.

So, if this is what you want, what you really, really want, get up early Wednesday morning to book your piece of Spice Girls history.

