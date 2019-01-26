'You know they killed my mama?': Lexington murder victim was a mom of 3

Family is waiting for police to track down her killer. 27-year-old Iesha Edwards was shot outside The Fox Club, on Winchester Road, early Saturday morning, police said. She later died at the hospital.

"Imagine me getting a phone call at 3:30 in the morning to tell me that my child is dead over something senseless," Phylliss Lee, Edwards' mother, said.

Police said there was a fight inside The Fox Club that migrated outside, and that's where a man began shooting.

"Iesha was tough, a very tough person," Jamica Lee, Edwards' sister, said. "She always kept a wall up but she was very sweet and would give you anything and she's the definition of what you call a rider. If you need help or if she calls you her friend, her sister, whatever, she's got your back."

The 27-year-old was a mom of all boys. At three years old, her youngest son knows his mom isn't coming home.

"'You know they killed my mama?,'" Phylliss said, recounting a phone conversation with her grandson. "From a three year old child? That's something a three year old shouldn't know about, be talking about."

What Phyllis wants to talk about is change. Edwards' death is Lexington's third homicide in less than 10 days. She wants the violence to stop.

"You have a heart. Please come forward," Phylliss said.

The suspect is described as a black man with a beard and two visible tattoos, one on his right hand and one on the left side of his neck. Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting.

Edwards' family has started a fundraising page to help cover funeral expenses.