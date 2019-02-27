You may have to wait longer to get your Kentucky driver license

New Kentucky IDs are set to be rolled out at clerk's offices across the state.

The new licenses are required to get Kentuckians in line with federal requirements that were imposed in 2005.

"You won’t be able to travel through TSA or enter any federal facilities without the new IDs," said David Fernandez, Madison County Circuit Court Clerk.

Kentucky residents will need to get their picture taken at their local clerk's office, get a temporary license and then receive their new one through the mail.

Officials say this is due to the new licenses being manufactured at a central location.

"The reasons why they’re doing this is that they don’t want 120-130 different places making driver's licenses," Fernandez said.

The federal change goes into effect in October 2020.

But, Fernandez says if you aren't flying or planning on visiting federal facilities then your current license will be fine until it needs to be renewed.

When a resident renews, they'll have the choice of getting the new voluntary travel ID or a standard version which cannot be used for federal purposes.

Fayette County is scheduled to make the switch beginning March 19-22.

