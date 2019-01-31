You won't see this Lexington Rite Aid location open much longer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Rite Aid on Executive Drive in Lexington will close its pharmacy on Feb. 20.

This is part of Walgreens' acquisition of 1,932 Rite Aid locations across the country; 14 of those in Lexington. 

The Executive Drive location is closing the entire store on March 6 as part of the merger.

A sign at the pharmacy said that pharmacy records would transfer to the Walgreens at 1027 Winchester Rd.

Other Rite Aid locations will convert to Walgreens.

When a store transfers ownership, the location becomes a Walgreens-owned Rite Aid store and Rite Aid employees become Walgreens employees.

 
