You won't see this Lexington Rite Aid location open much longer

The Rite Aid on Executive Drive in Lexington will close its pharmacy on Feb. 20.

This is part of Walgreens' acquisition of 1,932 Rite Aid locations across the country; 14 of those in Lexington.

The Executive Drive location is closing the entire store on March 6 as part of the merger.

A sign at the pharmacy said that pharmacy records would transfer to the Walgreens at 1027 Winchester Rd.

Other Rite Aid locations will convert to Walgreens.

When a store transfers ownership, the location becomes a Walgreens-owned Rite Aid store and Rite Aid employees become Walgreens employees.