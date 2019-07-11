Young Artist Program launches to help budding Broadway stars

The curtain went up for one of Broadway's most beloved musicals, as Thursday was the opening night for West Side Story at the Lexington Opera House.

The production features talented actors from the Commonwealth performing alongside some of Broadway's best. That's one reason businessman and former candidate for U.S. Senate Bruce Lunsford wanted to give back.

Lunsford announced the establishment of the Bruce Lunsford Young Artists program at The Lexington Theatre Company with a gift of $500,000 over ten years.

The program will serve as a way for college students from across the county to further their training alongside Broadway veterans and professionals from the industry. This program includes opportunities for actors, singers, and dancers.

Students of arts management, studying various parts of production, including things such as music, directing, and wardrobe will have the opportunities to intern. Younger students will be able to learn through being selected as performing and technical apprentices.

Along with a career in business and politics, Bruce Lunsford has been in the entertainment industry.

"One of the things that I like about this is maybe some of the people in the state that are from the rural communities can wind up here and get an opportunity to see the bright lights that I have had the opportunity to see all over the world," said Lunsford.

West Side Story opened Thursday at the Lexington Opera House and closes July 14. WKYT is proud to serve as the media sponsor of the show.

Tickets are available at the Lexington Center box office or on Ticketmaster.