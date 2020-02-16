Young Lexington gymnast’s vault scores perfect 10 in Nashville competition

A perfect 10 is a major accomplishment in gymnastics and one of the hardest to achieve.

But one of Legacy Gymnastic's own reached that high mark during the vault competition at a meet last weekend in Nashville. She’s the first one to do so ever in the gym's history.

The competitor who managed to pull the perfect 10 says she didn’t believe it at first.

"I thought it was a 1.0 because I didn't see the decimal point, explains Lucy Phillippi. “And then before, since Ms. Liz, my coach, she said before 'Oh my gosh, that was beautiful' and didn't give me a correction. “I was, like, 'Are you that harsh to me and let me get a 1 like that?' And then everyone was freaking out around me and I didn't understand, and then it focused for me and it was so crazy."

It was so crazy and so fun for everyone around Lucy to celebrate. It was the highlight of the meet for Lucy's coach as well.

"The girls were doing amazing, says Coach Liz Bressler. “It was so fun, great energy and then Lucy went and bam! The girls all gathered around her and were crying. It was so fun."

As for Lucy, she hopes that the great memories continue for years to come, with her goals set high.

"It's just so fun to compete, to get out there and do your best. I want to be a college gymnast hopefully."

With a perfect 10 on her resume, she’s already off to a great start.

