Youth baseball organizers, players ready to hit the field

The ballparks are empty, gates are locked, and kids are wondering when, or if, they’ll be able to play ball this season.

Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell

“I think a lot of people are going stir-crazy right now, and there’s a lot of kids that just love being at the ballpark,” says Bret Lavey, President of South Lexington Youth Baseball.

For most leagues, the spring season was scheduled to start in March.

South Lexington Youth Baseball is among the many leagues hoping to get on the field this summer.

Lavey says they’ve talked about tentative dates so they can be ready when they finally get the thumbs up from the governor and the mayor.

“We’ve been in a lot of communication amongst other league presidents. Talking about different ways to do the social distancing at the parks and other precautions that we take as part of our league play,” he says.

While they still play around with dates, Anderson County Little League has set a deadline of July 1.

The President there, Jason Monroe, says if youth sports are permitted by then, the first of July will be the first day of practice.

If not, they’ll cancel the spring season and wait for fall ball.

“By no means are we trying to stand ground against the governor, says Monroe. “We are just trying to give our parents and our children a little bit of hope. And for those that want to have a full refund, we offer those as well.”

And even when kids get back on the field, the game could be different. Athletes might not shake hands at the end, and bleachers could be spread apart.

These league presidents say they’ll do whatever the C-D-C recommends to hear the crack of the bat this season.

