Young black men organize race to pay for trips abroad

A Lexington organization held their first 5k Saturday to help raise money for students to travel to Egypt for an educational tour in 2020.

Black Men Working has helped young black men sharpen their professional skills and improve their academics for 15 years. Among many things, the program allows them to break a stereotype they say surrounds them.

“When [my son] addresses adults it’s ‘Yes Ma’am, no ma’am’ and adults are shocked saying they have manners,” Shuntella Whitfield said. “Yeah, you know we raise them to become productive young men so they can change that stereotype.”

The group is using their first-ever 5k race to help fund their trip to Africa. While many of them have gone to many US states with BMW, they tell WKYT they have not been out of the country.

“[I’m excited] To just go back to my homeland. I’m not from there but my ancestors are and getting to see the pyramids, it’s something different,” Devin Whitfield said.

Organizers estimate around 100 people ran in the event. They are hoping it will grow in years to come and be a good source for community support and fundraising.

