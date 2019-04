Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a child following an ATV crash.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the Hurricane community of Pike County.

Troopers told WYMT two children were on the ATV heading north of Porter Lane when the driver tried to make a U-turn.

The ATV went off the road and both children were thrown off.

The passenger was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the ATV was not hurt.