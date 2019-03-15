Young men presented to Lexington community at BMW beautillion

More than 65 young men were presented to the Lexington community as part of a "beautillion."

Black Males Working (BMW) Academy hosted the event Friday night that welcomed hundreds of guests.

"Our mission is to educate, motivate, and activate the potential for excellence that lies within every young man of color," said BMW Academy Executive Director Roszalyn Akins.

In front of their friends and family, they walked down the aisle with their mother or an important mother-figure. They then performed classical dances in front of the crowd. It was a special moment for those who love them.

"He's now ready to go out into the world to be a great citizen and hopefully come back to Lexington and make it a better place," Akins said.

Many of the young men have been part of the program since they were little. Between trips, service projects, and workshops, they've learned a lot.

"Academics to athletics, how to treat people, how to carry myself in the community, I will take all of that with me and I know I'll be able to use it where I am," said senior Haiden Hunt.

College is the next move for many of these men. They have aspirations to be everything from doctors to lawyers and pilots. Senior Griffin Weathers offered a piece of advice he learned at BMW.

"Bring someone else up. If you're already at the top, bring someone else up with you," Weathers said.

