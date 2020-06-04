Young people big part of push for change in Lexington

Through each night of protests, we've seen a diverse group of people of different races and backgrounds. But the crowd is made up of a lot of people from a younger generation.

Young people are a big part of the push for change in Lexington. (WKYT)

Seven nights of protesting in downtown Lexington and the protesters will tell you their message and their fight is not new.

It's gone on for decades and now a big part of those pushing for change are young people.

Among the crowd, the signs, the honking horns, and many of the masks are young people.

“We’re the next generation. And I think that it’s time to stand up for what we believe in,” said one of the protesters.

College students, teenagers, 6-year-olds, black, white and every color in between, are all tired of still trying to fix a problem previous generations have pushed off.

“We should keep doing this every day until there’s a commitment from the top to do something. And we give them time. And if they don’t respond, we continue again,” said one of the protesters.

Many of the people at the protest weren't alive for marches during the civil rights push in the '60s, but they know why they are here.

“Take a moment to acknowledge this. Just this. Give this man nine minutes of silence,” said a protester.

They took a knee in the streets they march on, but they know it can't stop there. They have to stand for each other.

“If we’re not protesting with other people who have been oppressed, then what is the point? Why protest just for yourself? You need to protest for everybody,” said a protester.

As moments of silence turn again to action these protesters know there's still a long march ahead of them.

Organizers and others downtown tonight said protesting in itself is not enough, but they do believe they're seeing progress because of it.

Good conversations with police, momentum and growing exasperation with the status quo. They say this is just the start.

Thursday night protest - Curated tweets by WKYT