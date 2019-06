One person is dead after being hit by a car on I-75 early Thursday morning in Scott County.

The coroner tells WKYT the victim is a 49-year-old man from Lexington. He says the victim is a suspected hitchhiker.

It happened just after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes at the 122 mile marker. That's between the Iron Works Pike and Paris Pike exits.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

WKYT's crew on the scene says traffic is moving, but only the left lane is open.