Monday is too soon to open for local dentist

Monday will be a big day in Kentucky. The day non-emergency healthcare will get the go-ahead to continue after weeks of only seeing emergency patients.

One dentist warns... not so fast.

"I don't think it's realistic and I think I can speak for the entire dental community in saying that we would not feel very comfortable about opening on Monday," says dentist Dr. Laura Justice.

Doctor Justice says right now there are no guidelines from the Board of Dentistry and the Kentucky Dental Association. She's deciding to wait a week or so to open her doors.

"It's great for the economy but we don't want to do it prematurely for the safety of our patients and our staff," says Dr. Justice.

When those doors open it's going to be a new kind of normal. Dr. Justice says before the pandemic she took precautions, and now she's going to have to take even more. She says these precautions could including patients waiting in cars for appointments, having their temperatures taken, and doing pre-rinses with a hydrogen peroxide solution.

"We won't open until we know we'll be doing all the things necessary to keep people completely safe," says Dr. Justice.

Dr. Justice says the Kentucky Dental Association and the Board of Dentistry will meet this weekend to talk about what re-opening guidelines could look like.