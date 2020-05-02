Animals taken from Trixie Foundation after founder cited

The Trixie Foundation in Elliott County was advertised as heaven on earth for pets, but we've learned more than 100 animals were pulled from the shelter this weekend. State police have cited its founder.

"She is beyond filthy, she is matted, she has advanced, advanced dental disease, it looks like her jaw is literally rotting out, she is blind and she is deaf, and she is caked with mud, so this little one was been laying there, waiting to die," animal advocate Julia Sharp explains the condition of one of the dogs she's rescued.

Sharp says Randy Skaggs has run the Trixie Foundation for 30 years. Questions about his treatment of the animals have surrounded him drawing criticism and outrage from many advocates over that time. Now 104 dogs and four cats were rescued from the Trixie Foundation. Some are in better shape than others. One couldn't even stand up.

"Justice would be him in jail for the rest of his life," says Sharp.

Sharp urges this is just one example of a statewide issue. Kentucky has in the past been ranked the worst state for animal protection laws for 12 years by the US Animal Legal Defense Fund. Sharp says she won't give up fighting to make the state a safer place for our pets.

"I have taken dogs so many times out of rescue out of horrible conditions, and they get a slap on the wrist and nobody monitors this, and so it's got to change it's got to change, this can't happen again," says Sharp.

Still, advocates say that's why it's so important that Sharp and others at TLC Rescue are there. Now they need fosters to step up and help give these animals a second chance.

If you're interested in making a donation or fostering one of the animals rescued today, email juliatat@yahoo.com.

