KSP: Woman, dog killed after being hit by charter bus on I-65

A woman and her dog are dead after a collision on I-65 involving a charter bus, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police say Penny Lane, of Cross Plains, Tenn., entered the northbound lane of travel with her dog and crossed into the path of a bus Tuesday night near mile marker 8 and 9.

Both Lane and her dog were pronounced dead at the scene, WBKO reports.

Police say there were 19 passengers on the bus, but no one was injured.

An investigation into the accident is on-going by Kentucky State Police.

