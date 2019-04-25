Jacksonville Jaguars select Josh Allen with pick No. 7 in NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Allen was a defensive standout for Kentucky as he was one of the nation's top linebackers and pass rushers in the NCAA in 2018.

The Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy winner had 88 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks his junior year for Kentucky.

Draft analysts say Allen has the skills to become an elite pass rusher as a professional.

Allen becomes the highest drafted Kentucky player in the NFL Draft since Dewayne Robertson in 2003. Robertson was selected fourth by the Jets that year.