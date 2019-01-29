$2 million basketball tournament bringing games to Lexington

The Basketball Tournament, a $2 million winner-take-all event televised by ESPN, will host some of its 2019 regional games in Lexington.

The Lexington Region will be played at Frederick Douglass High School.

The Bluegrass Boys, a team made up mostly of former UK alumni, will serve as the host team for the Lexington Region. The Bluegrass Boys made a run at the championship in the 2016 tournament.

Regional Host Cities

● Columbus, hosted by Ohio State Alumni – July 19-21

● Lexington, hosted by Bluegrass Boys (Kentucky Alumni) – July 19-21

● Greensboro, hosted by Team CP3 (Chris Paul’s team) – July 19-21

● Memphis, hosted by Memphis State (Memphis Alumni) – July 19-21

● Salt Lake City, hosted by Team Fredette (Jimmer Fredette’s team) – July 25-27

● Wichita, hosted by AfterShocks (Wichita State Alumni) – July 25-28

● Syracuse, hosted by Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse Alumni) – July 26-28

● Richmond, hosted by Ram Nation (VCU Alumni) – July 26-28

TBT 2019 features a 64-team bracket, with teams made up of pro players, international stars, ex-NBA players, future NBA players and others competing in a single-elimination 5-on-5 tournament.