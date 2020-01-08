2019 Belk Bowl rated best bowl by CBS Sports

CBS Sports has named the 2019 Belk Bowl as the best bowl of the college football season.

Tom Fornelli of cbssports.com lists UK’s 37-30 win over Virginia Tech as the top bowl out of the 39 played.

He wrote: ” 1. Belk Bowl (16) -- Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30: Our lone walk-off winner. Well, it was almost a walk-off winner. This was a rare occasion where a team not only scored the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds but tacked on another score with a fumble return as time expired to rub it in (and simultaneously break the heart of anybody holding a ticket that has "Under 46" written on it). Lynn Bowden ran the ball down defenses throats all season long despite the fact every defense he faced knew it was exactly what he was going to do, but then he busted out the 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left to win the game and catapult the Belk Bowl to No. 1 in our 2019-20 Bowl Season Rankings. This in the last Belk Bowl for the foreseeable future.”

Incidentally, Fornelli ranked the Independence Bowl (Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0) as the worst bowl.

