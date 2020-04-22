2020 Bill "Mr. Wildcat" Keightley Award to be presented to Macon Wilson

The Third Annual Bill "Mr. Wildcat" Keightley Award will be presented to Macon Wilson from Somerset High School during the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony.

Nominations were submitted from across the state for this prestigious award which honors a Kentucky high school senior basketball team manager, who exemplifies the essence of “team player”. Someone who supports their team with passion, dedication and enthusiasm while also performing well off the court, in the classroom and in the community.

Macon Wilson, a senior at Somerset High School said, "I have learned many different skills by being a manager. The most important skill I learned was how to talk to people. All the players and coaches on the team have always talked to me, and slowly but surely I’ve learned how to come out of my shell and make new friends. I have enjoyed my time being a manager and believe it will help make me successful in life."

Nominated by his coach, Jeron Dunbar who said, "Macon has been a huge part of our team for 3 years. He has done such a good job and loves being a manager. Our team wanted to honor him for all his hard work. We dressed him, started him, and let him score on senior night. We were fortunate enough to put him back in and he scored again. The players wanted the night to be about him. It was so special."

