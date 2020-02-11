2020 Mingua Beef Jerky KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 bracket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) KHSAA GIRLS’ SWEET 16 BRACKET
March 11-15 at Rupp Arena (Possible favorites in parenthesis)
Region 9: (Notre Dame, Highlands, Dixie Heights, Ryle)
Region 14: (Hazard, Wolfe Co., Knott Central, Letcher Central)
Region 5: (Bethlehem, E’Town, Marion Co., Bardstown)
Region 6: (Butler, Bullitt East, Mercy)
Region 12: (Casey Co., Southwestern, Danville, Rockcastle Co., Mercer Co.)
Region 15: (Pikeville, Shelby Valley, Martin Co.)
Region 11: (Franklin Co., Scott Co., Dunbar)
Region 8: (Simon Kenton, Anderson Co., Walton-Verona)
========================================================================
Region 1: (Graves Co., Marshall Co., Calloway Co., McCracken Co.)
Region 2: (Madisonville-North Hopkins, Henderson Co.)
Region 4: (Bowling Green, Barren Co., Russell Co.)
Region 16: (Russell, West Carter, Fairview, Ashland, Rowan Co.)
Region 13: (South Laurel, North Laurel, Bell Co., Jackson Co.)
Region 7: (Sacred Heart, Christian Academy of Louisville, Manual)
Region 10: (Bishop Brossart, Paris, Clark Co., Campbell Co.)
Region 3: (Apollo, Owensboro Catholic, Muhlenberg Co., Breckinridge Co., Grayson Co.)