2020 Mingua Beef Jerky KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 bracket

KHSAA GIRLS’ SWEET 16 BRACKET

March 11-15 at Rupp Arena (Possible favorites in parenthesis)

Region 9: (Notre Dame, Highlands, Dixie Heights, Ryle)

Region 14: (Hazard, Wolfe Co., Knott Central, Letcher Central)

Region 5: (Bethlehem, E’Town, Marion Co., Bardstown)

Region 6: (Butler, Bullitt East, Mercy)

Region 12: (Casey Co., Southwestern, Danville, Rockcastle Co., Mercer Co.)

Region 15: (Pikeville, Shelby Valley, Martin Co.)

Region 11: (Franklin Co., Scott Co., Dunbar)

Region 8: (Simon Kenton, Anderson Co., Walton-Verona)

========================================================================

Region 1: (Graves Co., Marshall Co., Calloway Co., McCracken Co.)

Region 2: (Madisonville-North Hopkins, Henderson Co.)

Region 4: (Bowling Green, Barren Co., Russell Co.)

Region 16: (Russell, West Carter, Fairview, Ashland, Rowan Co.)

Region 13: (South Laurel, North Laurel, Bell Co., Jackson Co.)

Region 7: (Sacred Heart, Christian Academy of Louisville, Manual)

Region 10: (Bishop Brossart, Paris, Clark Co., Campbell Co.)

Region 3: (Apollo, Owensboro Catholic, Muhlenberg Co., Breckinridge Co., Grayson Co.)

